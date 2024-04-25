Rajasthan stage set for 2nd phase under scorching sun

JAIPUR : As the sun beats down on Rajasthan’s desert expanse, the political climate is heating up even more in anticipation of Friday’s elections.

With voting set to take place across 13 constituencies, the state has become a focal point of intense campaigning, with star campaigners from major parties leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

Five to eight high-profile seats have caught the public’s attention due to the stakes of the candidates involved.

In the Jodhpur constituency, BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is locked in a fierce contest with Karan Singh Uchiarada from Congress. Having won the seat in both 2014 and 2019, Shekhawat faces a tough challenge from Uchiarada, who also hails from the Rajput community.