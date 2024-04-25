Tibetans in exile urge US to call for China to release 11th Panchen Lama

DHARAMSALA: With US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken currently visiting China, Tibetans in exile in India are optimistic that he would raise the issue of the disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama with the Chinese authorities, even as his 35th birthday was celebrated here on Thursday.

"You are aware that the 11th Panchen Lama a few days after his name was announced was imprisoned by the Chinese authorities when he was just six years old. As we celebrate his 35th birthday today, we urge Secretary Blinken to raise the issue of his release from prison. This is a gross violation of human rights and the US always advocates that there should be no human rights violations," a spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) told The New Indian Express in Dharamshala.

"China has not just committed a crime against the appointed Panchan Lama but also against the boy they themselves chose as one," the CTA added.

In Dharamshala's Dalai Temple, celebrations are held every five years to mark the birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama. His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Panchen Ringpoche are considered the sun and moon by Tibetans.