TMC to go to EC against ex-judge Gangopadhyay’s ‘Is Mamata a Rohingya' query

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against former High Court judge and BJP candidate Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is contesting from Tamluk for his comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as he has questioned the nationality of CM Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that she is a Rohingya.

Hitting at Bandyopadhyay during a rally at Tamluk Gangopadhyay said “ How can she say that the legal system has been purchased by BJP. Is she not an Indian citizen ? Is she a Rohingya.”

“We saw the BJP candidate from Tamluk Abhijit Gangopadhyay use a language that should never be used. They are waging a relentless attack against the honourable chief minister. We will approach the EC on this. The BJP is an anti-women party and has been attacking women repeatedly like this,” said senior TMC leader and state minister Snehasish Chakraborty.