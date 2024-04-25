TMC to go to EC against ex-judge Gangopadhyay’s ‘Is Mamata a Rohingya' query

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against former High Court judge and BJP candidate Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is contesting from Tamluk for his comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as he has questioned the nationality of CM Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that she is a Rohingya.
Hitting at Bandyopadhyay during a rally at Tamluk Gangopadhyay said “ How can she say that the legal system has been purchased by BJP. Is she not an Indian citizen ? Is she a Rohingya.”
“We saw the BJP candidate from Tamluk Abhijit Gangopadhyay use a language that should never be used. They are waging a relentless attack against the honourable chief minister. We will approach the EC on this. The BJP is an anti-women party and has been attacking women repeatedly like this,” said senior TMC leader and state minister Snehasish Chakraborty.
Previously TMC has filed a written complaint against Gangopadhyay for his remarks on by claiming that Mamata’s death knell has been sounded.
The TMC had earlier filed a complaint with the EC against BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh over his remarks on Mamata.
In the complaint, the TMC had stated that Ghosh’s remark saying Mamata has to “decide her father” was not only “demeaning and lacked decorum but also exhibited a blatant disregard for the dignity of a prominent political figure”. “Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Mamata Banerjee but also directly attack her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC,” the TMC had complained.