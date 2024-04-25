West Bengal: Will HC order on teacher job scam have an impact?

KOLKATA: The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal due April 26 comes on the heels of the Calcutta High Court order on the teacher recruitment scam which declared the appointment of over 24,000 teachers illegal. Three constituencies — Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj — have a sizeable number of such candidates.

Among the three, Darjeeling will witness the most interesting contest: a veritable BJP versus BJP. BJP MP Raju Bista is pitted against Kurseong party MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma who is contesting as an independent.

In 2009, BJP’s Jaswant Singh won the Lok Sabha election, backed by Bimal Gurung and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, riding the Gorkhaland wave. This was the lone seat that the BJP won in West Bengal. Since then the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat has been in the BJP grip with the party promising to resolve the Gorkha impasse.