What defines Gujarat poll narrative? Slip of tongue

AHMEDABAD: The BJP sprang to damage control in Gujarat after statements of its two leaders triggered controversies.

Addressing party workers in Visavadar constituency a few days ago, BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani, a former AAP MLA who switched to the saffron party, said, “Rahul Gandhi is ‘impotent’, and we should not give country’s reins to him.”

After the statement sparked an outcry, Bhayani defending his statement told the media, “In democracy, everyone has a right to express one’s views. I never intended to insult or humiliate anyone. I was only trying to draw a line between PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. There is no comparison between Modi and Rahul.”

The Congress said such statements show BJP leaders’ culture. “Former MLA Bhayani who was caught with a girl in a hotel can only make such low-level statements,” Congress spokesman Hemang Raval said, advising Bhayani to consult a neurosurgeon.

BJP Junagadh district president Kirit Patel made remarks that hurt the sentiments of Kshatriya community. “Even if a queen gives birth to a specially abled child, he will inherit power and rule the state; now kings and queens are born from the ballot box.”