Five of family killed, two injured in car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Anupgarh

JAIPUR: Five people of a family, including four women were killed and two people were injured when their car collided with the rear of a truck on Friday in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bhanwarlal said the accident occurred when the family of seven were travelling in a car from Raisingh Nagar to conduct some ritual.

The accident occurred between Khokhrawali and Salempura when the car collided with a truck, killing five members of the family on the spot and leaving a woman and the driver injured, the ASP said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where the driver died during treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Hetram (45), his wife Sunita (42), relative Likhmadevi (55), Vidyadevi (40), Kalavati Devi (48) and car driver Shankarlal (38), all residents of Kikarwali village falling under Sriganganagar district, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver who managed to flee, he added.