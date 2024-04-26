In Wayanad, questions & answers emerge on Rahul’s absence

The lady is late, though. The sun is hot. The campaign platform is a purplish mobile van with an awning under which stands a tall lectern. In the background is dynasty art: brother and sister joyfully beaming at people.

“Is he going to win?” “With a larger majority, than before,” says a young man.

“He will lose,” declares BJP’s formidable state president K Surendran who is contesting against Rahul. “How did his majority happen? It’s not the Congress vote bank that is responsible for his victory last time. This is a Muslim League stronghold. Congress minus the League is a big zero.”

The third candidate is Annie Raja, wife of the veteran communist D Raja. Many people in Wayanad are perplexed why she should be put up by the LDF against two formidable opponents. “She is a gentle person, and it will be humiliating when she loses,” observes a passerby, who had paused to watch.

The crowd is being entertained by a local black-shirted IUML leader whose target seems to be the hapless Pinarayi Vijayan who is in hot water because of the corruption scandals raining on him and the ED expressing a keen interest in his Bangalore based daughter Veena’s business against which a money laundering case has been registered.