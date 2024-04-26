Litmus test for Nitish switchover to NDA again

NEW DELHI: The prestige of the ruling JD(U), a constituent of the NDA, and the principal opposition RJD — the key constituent of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar — is at stake in the second phase of voting on Friday in state’s Seemanchal-based five prominent seats. As many as 86 candidates are in the fray for five seats — Purnia, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Banka and Katihar. The ruling JD(U), led by CM Nitish Kumar, has fielded NDA-supported candidates against RJD and Congress.

“These constituencies have witnessed tough contests between the NDA and the grand alliance on issues such as inflation, unemployment and developments. We hope to win all these seats”, said a senior JD(U) leader. Purnia, Kishanganj and Bhagalpur LS seats are prominent among the five on which both the alliances have done vigorous campaigning with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav attending massive public gatherings.