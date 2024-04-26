Nomination fiasco: Kumbhani breaks silence on rejection of nomination from Surat LS seat

In a video he shared with the media, Kumbhani said he had received offers from the BJP in the past but remained with the Congress all these years and even kept his office open in Varachha area despite losing elections.

"When I was coming to Ahmedabad to file a petition in the High Court regarding my nomination form, some Congress workers had staged a protest outside my house in Surat, which forced me to return.

Congress leaders used to remain absent during my poll rallies as well as my door-to-door campaign," he claimed in the video.

"The Congress leadership did not even give a list of workers who were supposed to be given booth duties during the election. Those who are speaking against me today are actually working in connivance with the BJP and left me to fend for myself. Though I was denied a ticket in the 2017 assembly polls, I did not desert the Congress," he further claimed.

Hitting back at Kumbhani, Gujarat Congress leader Prafull Togadia said the former had betrayed his party and the people of Surat.

"He is making false allegations. He first made his relatives his proposers and then claimed they were kidnapped. When we asked him to lodge a police complaint, he told the media nothing happened. It was his plan to get his nomination cancelled. People of Surat will never forgive him," claimed Togadia.