Not in MP, ‘Mama’ to get new role in Delhi after polls, Modi tells voters

BHOPAL: Four months after the BJP’s longest serving Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was replaced by Dr Mohan Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped enough hints about big Delhi plans for the former MP CM.

While addressing a poll rally in central MP’s Harda district on Wednesday, where he was accompanied on the stage by BJP candidate from Vidisha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM recounted his long association with Chouhan.

“We’ve (Modi and Chouhan) been working together since BJP organisation days, when he was the MP CM, I was the Gujarat CM and we worked together. When he was a Lok Sabha member, I was the party’s national general secretary. Now I want to take him again with me (to Delhi),” said Modi, while dropping enough hints about something big in the making for Chouhan in Delhi after the LS polls.

Modi’s clear-cut indication of something big being in store for Chouhan in Delhi, has triggered a strong buzz among the ruling party circles in MP, about the former MP CM being given some prime assignment in the union cabinet, if the NDA led by Modi returns to power at the centre.

The ongoing buzz is also about agriculture or panchayati raj-rural development being among the two key portfolios any of which could be assigned to Chouhan in case of Modi 3.0 regime at the centre.