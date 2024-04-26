Opposition 'INDIA' bloc leaders should apologise after apex court's verdict on EVMs: PM

PATNA: Hours after the Supreme Court’s judgement on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc to apologise to the people for allegedly instilling doubts in their minds about the authenticity of the machines and demanding return to the ballot paper system.

The Supreme Court earlier rejected the plea for 100 percent verification of votes cast on electronic voting machines with slips printed by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines or a return to the ballot system.

Addressing an election rally in Forbesganj in Araria district of Bihar, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its ally RJD said, “INDI leaders have committed a sin by creating doubts among minds of people about EVMs."

"Supreme Court has slapped on the face of Congress and RJD as the opposition wanted restoration of ballot paper system for holding election. They cannot look up after the Supreme Court's order. “We have ‘Vijay Diwas’ for democracy”, he added.