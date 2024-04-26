Opposition 'INDIA' bloc leaders should apologise after apex court's verdict on EVMs: PM

PATNA: Hours after the Supreme Court’s judgement on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc to apologise to the people for allegedly instilling doubts in their minds about the authenticity of the machines and demanding return to the ballot paper system.
The Supreme Court earlier rejected the plea for 100 percent verification of votes cast on electronic voting machines with slips printed by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines or a return to the ballot system.
Addressing an election rally in Forbesganj in Araria district of Bihar, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its ally RJD said, “INDI leaders have committed a sin by creating doubts among minds of people about EVMs."
"Supreme Court has slapped on the face of Congress and RJD as the opposition wanted restoration of ballot paper system for holding election. They cannot look up after the Supreme Court's order. “We have ‘Vijay Diwas’ for democracy”, he added.
“Earlier during the regime of RJD-Congress in the state, there used to be instances of booth capturing and loot of ballot papers but when a honest system of holding elections through EVMs was introduced, the opposition leaders started creating distrust against EVM's."
Sharpening his attack, Modi alleged that RJD, Congress and INDIA bloc leaders had no care for the democracy and constitution. “For decades, poor people were even prevented from reaching polling booths. Dreams of those intending to loot ballot boxes have been dashed. Entire world is applauding India for its robust democracy, election process and use of technology in the election process but people with vested interests are defaming the country`s defaming the country's election system," he added.
While referring to ‘Jungle Raj’ allegedly prevailing during former RJD-Congress regime, “Land was grabbed for providing jobs and if somebody has job, his salary was also forcibly taken. Cars were grabbed and prosperous people were kidnapped during the previous RJD-Congress regime.”
This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Bihar in the past two months. Earlier, he had addressed election rallies in Aurangabad, Jamui, Nawada and Purnea to canvas for NDA candidates.