PM tears into Congress again on inheritance tax, Muslim quota

BHOPAL/LUCKNOW : Taking his “inheritance tax” jibe at the Congress to another level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that then PM Rajiv Gandhi had scrapped the tax in 1985 after his mother Indira Gandhi’s death to save her wealth from going to the government.
The PM’s attack targeted the opposition party leader Sam Pitroda’s “inheritance tax” remark. At a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Thursday, the PM said, “I want to tell you an interesting fact. When Indira Gandhi passed away, there was a law due to which half a portion of the wealth used to go to the government. There was a talk then that Indiraji willed her wealth in son Rajiv Gandhi’s name. To save the money from going to the government, then PM Rajiv Gandhi abolished the inheritance tax.”
He alleged Congress wanted to reinforce that tax more strongly now after its four generations reaped the benefits of the wealth passed on to them.
In UP’s Agra, the PM accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of systematic and organised plunder, saying that they tended to loot people during their lifetime and even after it (Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi).
Addressing an election rally in Kothi Meena market of the city, Modi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “The Shahzada’s X-ray machine now seeks to scrutinise the wardrobes of mothers and sisters.” He was referring to the Rahul’s rhetoric over using an ‘X-ray machine’ to scrutinise the belongings of ordinary citizens, including their cupboards and lockers.
The City of Taj is set to vote along with nine other seats of western UP in phase three of the elections on May 7.
The Prime Minister also accused the opposition INDIA bloc of planning to loot people’s ‘virasat’ (ancestral property). “Congress looking at taking away 55 per cent of that property, leaving only 45 per cent with you. Will you allow this to happen?” he asked the gathering while asserting that the Opposition “will have to face Modi” before “usurping” people’s possessions.
The PM charged the Congress with hatching a conspiracy to bring in religion-based quota while denying SC/ST and OBC communities their due. He claimed that the OBC community was in the cross-hairs of Congress and the Samajwadi Party.
‘Two princes’
Without taking names, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that “do shehzade” (two princes) have come together for politics of appeasement. “Can you expect development from the flop pair of ‘Do ladkon ki jodi’ (a pair of boys)?” he asked at a rally in Shahjahanpur.