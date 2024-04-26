PM tears into Congress again on inheritance tax, Muslim quota

He alleged Congress wanted to reinforce that tax more strongly now after its four generations reaped the benefits of the wealth passed on to them.

In UP’s Agra, the PM accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of systematic and organised plunder, saying that they tended to loot people during their lifetime and even after it (Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi).

Addressing an election rally in Kothi Meena market of the city, Modi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “The Shahzada’s X-ray machine now seeks to scrutinise the wardrobes of mothers and sisters.” He was referring to the Rahul’s rhetoric over using an ‘X-ray machine’ to scrutinise the belongings of ordinary citizens, including their cupboards and lockers.

The City of Taj is set to vote along with nine other seats of western UP in phase three of the elections on May 7.

The Prime Minister also accused the opposition INDIA bloc of planning to loot people’s ‘virasat’ (ancestral property). “Congress looking at taking away 55 per cent of that property, leaving only 45 per cent with you. Will you allow this to happen?” he asked the gathering while asserting that the Opposition “will have to face Modi” before “usurping” people’s possessions.