22 students from Jharkhand's Maoist hotbed Khunti triumph in JEE Mains against odds

RANCHI: A student of the government Kasturba school in the Maoist hotbed of Khunti in Jharkhand has qualified for JEE Mains. The girl's father is serving a jail term while her mother works as a daily wage labourer.

Interestingly, 23 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School, Kalamati had appeared for the JEE Mains 2024 examination, out of which, 22 students successfully qualified in the examination.

Out of those 22 girls, four have also qualified for JEE Advance.

Sapna Kumari secured rank 15107 with 59.89 percentile, while Alyssa Hassa secured rank 16211 with 54.84 percentile. Riya Kumari and Priya Kumari have secured ranks 34960 and 81254 respectfully.

According to the District Education Officer, out of the 23 students who had appeared for IIT JEE Mains, 22 have successfully qualified for the examination and will get admission to any of the government engineering colleges in Jharkhand.