After FIR, CBI raids Sandeshkhali

The officials said that the CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. “On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized,” a senior official said.

On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incident of attack on ED officials on January 5. Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack. After the attack, a deputy director of the agency had given a complaint to the superintendent of police, Basirhat.

ED team attacked

The ED team was attacked by a mob of around 1,000 people in Sandeshkhali, a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans, on January 5 when they had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam, said official.