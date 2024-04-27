Anantnag-Rajouri: Uncertainty looms as parties agree to disagree on holding polls

The EC has requested a report from J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo and chief electoral officer PK Pole regarding the road and weather conditions, as well as other accessibility-related challenges pertaining to the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. The constituency, scheduled for polling in the third phase on May 7, has come under scrutiny following representations from various parties, including the Peoples Conference, BJP, Apni Party, J&K Nationalist People’s Front, Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray, and two independent candidates, expressing apprehensions about accessibility issues on the Mughal Road.

Surprisingly, neither the BJP nor the People’s Conference has fielded any candidates in the seat. yet both have actively participated in the discourse, indirectly supporting the candidacy of Apni Party’s Zaffar Manhas.

With 21 candidates in the fray, including prominent figures like PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, NC leader Mian Altaf, Apni Party’s Zaffar Manhas, and Advocate Mohammad Parray of DPAP, the uncertainty surrounding the election’s fate has intensified.