Army deployed in Uttarakhand as forest fire spreads to Nainital

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has mobilized the Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter to combat the intense fire raging in Nainital and the surrounding forests.

The helicopter quickly engaged to draw water from the Bhimtal lake and douse the flames in the Pines area.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pramod Kumar told TNIE, "The wildfire has been spreading uncontrollably from the pine forests to the Lariyakanta forests. Efforts are being made with the assistance of a helicopter to extinguish and contain the fire".

The forests of Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayannagar, Bhouwali, Ramgarh, Mukteshwar, among others, located near Nainital, are currently engulfed in severe blazes.

A massive fire broke out in pine forests near Nainital, causing a large part of the forest and a nearby ITI building was partially burnt.

The forest of Ladiyakanta in Nainital was also engulfed in fire. After receiving information from the locals, the fire brigade team reached the forest fire and barely controlled the fire.

Due to the fire, the road from Nainital to Bhawali has been filled with dense smoke, due to which the movement of vehicles was disrupted for hours.