Bemetara communal violence: CBI takes over probe in Bhuneshwar Sahu murder case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday that it has assumed control of the investigation into the murder of the 22-year-old son of BJP MLA Ishwar Sahu during an incident of communal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district last year. The agency has registered an FIR naming 12 individuals as accused.

Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in the violence that erupted in Biranpur village of the district on April 8, 2023, following an altercation between schoolchildren from two communities.

The communal clash in Bemetara had made national headlines as just two days after the death of Sahu, the bodies of Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of the same village, were found with multiple injuries.

Following a directive from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the CBI re-registered the FIR filed by the state police, which named 12 individuals as accused in the case, according to officials.

A senior CBI official stated, “It was alleged that children studying in class 7-8 of a village were returning from school when boys from a particular community, working at a junk shop, assaulted them. Subsequently, a meeting was convened to address the issue. It was also alleged that when the victim, along with his friends, went to the locality of the said community in the afternoon, members of that community began pelting stones from the rooftops. The victim fell down and sustained a head injury as a result.”

The official further added, “Later, the accused, along with other individuals, allegedly killed the victim using a knife and other weapons.”

During the investigation, the local police found criminal evidence against the 12 people named in the FIR and arrested them, the officials said, adding that the police had filed a charge sheet against all the accused, but the probe was kept open.

Those named in the police FIR included Nawab Khan, Jalil Khan, Basir Khan, Mukhtar Mohd, Safiq Mohd, Abdul Khan, Akbar Khan, Mohd Janab, Ayub Khan, Nizamuddin, Rashid Khan, and Kallu Khan. All of them face charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

It is to be noted here that Bhuneshwar Sahu’s killing had become a major political issue ahead of the assembly elections in the state last year.

The BJP had nominated Bhuneshwar’s father, Ishwar, as a candidate from the Saja constituency and rallied around him to secure his victory. He defeated the influential Congress leader and minister Ravindra Choubey in the elections held in November last year.

According to reports in February this year, Ishwar Sahu raised the incident in the assembly through a calling attention motion, asking the state government to recommend a CBI probe into his son’s killing.

The Chhattisgarh BJP government sent the recommendation for a CBI probe into the case on April 25, which was forwarded by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the controlling authority, to the CBI with its directive on April 26.