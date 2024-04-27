Nation

BJP fields advocate Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central, replaces sitting MP Poonam Mahajan

Nikam, who was special public prosecutor in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts will take on Congress' Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad.
MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said it has fielded advocate Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from the Mumbai North Central constituency, replacing sitting MP Poonam Mahajan.

Nikam, who was special public prosecutor in several high profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught after the 26/11 attacks, will take on Congress' Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

Nikam has replaced two-time MP Poonam Mahajan, who is the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan.

Voting in Mumbai is scheduled on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

