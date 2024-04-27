BJP fields advocate Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central, replaces sitting MP Poonam Mahajan

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said it has fielded advocate Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from the Mumbai North Central constituency, replacing sitting MP Poonam Mahajan.

Nikam, who was special public prosecutor in several high profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught after the 26/11 attacks, will take on Congress' Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.