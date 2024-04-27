In UP poll campaign, CM Adityanath claims Congress wants to give minorities right to eat beef

It's noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh remains one of the leading states in the country in terms of beef exports. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that a beef exporting company had donated to the BJP through electoral bonds.

Adityanath was addressing an election rally in Bilari in Moradabad district to garner support for BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini for the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

Echoing the recent speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM, without any evidence, alleged the Congress intends to seize 'stridhan' (women's wealth) and distribute it among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He also claimed the Congress, in its manifesto, has talked about the X-ray of people's property. "This means that if somebody has four rooms in his home, two of those will be taken away by them. Not only this, the Congress says that it will take possession of women's jewellery, the country will never accept this," he said.

They had made such efforts from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA government, Adityanath said.

"They had tried to give a quota to Muslims out of the reservation provided to the SCs, STs and OBCs in Karnataka," he said.

He referred to the Sachar Committee recommendations and said Congress wanted to implement them by giving them a six percent reservation out of the quota for the SCs, STs and OBCs.