Modi calls Uddhav 'fake Shiv Sena' in Kolhapur poll rally; claims INDIA bloc wants 'One year, One PM'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, labelling his party as "fake" Shiv Sena and claiming that his father Bal Thackeray would be disheartend for aligning with INDIA bloc members Congress and the DMK.

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Kohlapur, Modi said that "fake" Shiv Sena was walking "shoulder to shoulder" with Congress and the DMK, which has abused Sanatan Dharma and that Bala Saheb "must be upset seeing these activities."

"The DMK party, which is very special to Congress, is abusing Sanatan Dharma. They are saying that the Sanatan Dharma is dengue and malaria. And the INDI Alliance invites them to Maharashtra and honours those who speak of destroying Sanatan... What must Bala Saheb feel after seeing this?... Fake Shiv Sena is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with these people... Bala Saheb must have been very upset with this. Wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities," Modi claimed.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has been a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance alongside the Congress and the NCP(SP) since 2019. It is also part of the INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK as another member.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also claimed that the INDIA bloc "have devised the 'One year, One PM' formula", by which they were planing to have five prime ministers in five years if voted to power.

"If they get a chance for five years, then there will be five different PMs. However, the nation will not tolerate this. That's why they are showing their anger towards the nation," he claimed.