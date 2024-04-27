Modi calls Uddhav 'fake Shiv Sena' in Kolhapur poll rally; claims INDIA bloc wants 'One year, One PM'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, labelling his party as "fake" Shiv Sena and claiming that his father Bal Thackeray would be disheartend for aligning with INDIA bloc members Congress and the DMK.
Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Kohlapur, Modi said that "fake" Shiv Sena was walking "shoulder to shoulder" with Congress and the DMK, which has abused Sanatan Dharma and that Bala Saheb "must be upset seeing these activities."
"The DMK party, which is very special to Congress, is abusing Sanatan Dharma. They are saying that the Sanatan Dharma is dengue and malaria. And the INDI Alliance invites them to Maharashtra and honours those who speak of destroying Sanatan... What must Bala Saheb feel after seeing this?... Fake Shiv Sena is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with these people... Bala Saheb must have been very upset with this. Wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities," Modi claimed.
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has been a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance alongside the Congress and the NCP(SP) since 2019. It is also part of the INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK as another member.
Meanwhile, the prime minister also claimed that the INDIA bloc "have devised the 'One year, One PM' formula", by which they were planing to have five prime ministers in five years if voted to power.
"If they get a chance for five years, then there will be five different PMs. However, the nation will not tolerate this. That's why they are showing their anger towards the nation," he claimed.
"In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Congress and INDI alliance leaders are demanding a separate nation by splitting South India. Will the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this?" PM Modi questioned.
Further, raking up the politics around reservation, PM Modi said that the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and claimed that they (Congress) wants to change the Constitution and rob Dalits, OBCs of quota benefits for religion-based reservation.
Modi said the Congress wants to extend the "Karnataka model wherein Muslims were inducted in the 27 per cent quota for OBCs", in the entire country. "The Congress-led alliance has vowed to murder social justice," he said and accused the Congress of stooping low for appeasement and vote bank politics.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi over wealth distribution, Modi said, "The Congress shehzade wants to search your wealth and distribute it to those who the party had said to have the first right on the country's resources."
"The Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax and rob people of their inheritance. Such people shouldn't get even a slight chance of coming to power," he added.
Modi also claimed that the Congress' new agenda is to reinstate Artcile 370 in Kashmir. "When the Congress and its friends realised that they cannot compete with NDA's track record of development, they changed their strategy. They are using anti-national agendas and appeasement. Now, Congress' agenda is that they will reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir," he said.