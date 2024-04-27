Need for zero tolerance towards terrorism, says defence secy at SCO meet

NEW DELHI: India on Friday emphasised the need to adopt a “zero-tolerance approach” towards terrorism in all its forms for development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, officials said. Defence Secretary

Giridhar Aramane put forth New Delhi’s stand in this regard as he participated in the SCO defence ministers’ meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“The defence secretary reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region,” the ministry of defence said in a statement. “He emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states,” MoD said.