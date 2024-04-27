Need for zero tolerance towards terrorism, says defence secy at SCO meet

NEW DELHI: India on Friday emphasised the need to adopt a “zero-tolerance approach” towards terrorism in all its forms for development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, officials said. Defence Secretary
Giridhar Aramane put forth New Delhi’s stand in this regard as he participated in the SCO defence ministers’ meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.
“The defence secretary reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region,” the ministry of defence said in a statement. “He emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states,” MoD said.
“Giridhar Aramane mentioned about India’s long-standing proposal of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. He also highlighted the concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR), proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific,” it said.
The SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc established in 2001. India and Pakistan joined it as full-time members in 2017. The group’s founding members include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Aramane led the Indian delegation for the annual meeting of the defence ministers of SCO member states. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the defence ministers.
Aramane will also hold meetings with defence ministers of the friendly countries of the SCO to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation, the statement said.