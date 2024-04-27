Reservoir levels dip to 10-yr low in South India

NEW DELHI: Southern India faces a grim situation as water in reservoirs dips to a 10-year low. India’s ongoing general election campaign coincides with an excruciatingly hot summer season, compounded by a serious water crisis, especially in Southern India.

Major reservoirs in the region hold less water compared to the previous year, during the corresponding time of 2023, and the storage level is even lower than the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period.

According to the latest data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) released on Friday , Southern India faces a water crisis as reservoir levels plunge to just 17% capacity. The storage during the corresponding period last year was 29%, and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 23% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The Southern region has 43 reservoirs, which include the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

As per the latest CWC data, the current water level is 82% of the corresponding time in 2023 in the country’s 150 reservoirs. Last year, there were 64.775 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 150 major water reservoirs, while this year, it is 53.775 BCM as of April 25, 2024.