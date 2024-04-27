Shah triggers Sharia Vs UCC debate, says personal laws won’t be allowed

BHOPAL : Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday triggered a debate by reiterating his party’s poll promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country if the Modi regime got another term in power.
Claiming that Congress’s manifesto mentions re-introducing personal laws, he said, “Personal law means they (Congress) want to bring Muslim personal law. Will we allow the country to be run by Sharia? Will the resumption of Triple Talaq be allowed? Till the BJP is in power, we won’t allow personal law to return. This country will run according to the UCC in the spirit of its Constitution. We have already done it in Uttarakhand, and it will be done in the entire country. This is PM Modi’s guarantee,” Shah said.
The home minister hit the campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh’s two high-profile constituencies, Guna and Rajgarh, earlier in the day.
While the BJP has fielded Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (four times MP in the seat with Congress ticket) in Guna, the party’s second-time MP Rodmal Nagar will take on ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, fighting LS polls from the home constituency Rajgarh after 33 years. Both the seats will vote in the third phase on May 7.
Addressing a rally in Ashok Nagar of Guna, Shah praised Scindia. “I’m here to solicit votes for Jyotiraditya Scindia, my friend and BJP’s senior leader.”
Home seat
Former CM Digvijaya Singh is fighting LS polls from his home constituency Rajgarh after a gap of 33 years