Shah triggers Sharia Vs UCC debate, says personal laws won’t be allowed

BHOPAL : Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday triggered a debate by reiterating his party’s poll promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country if the Modi regime got another term in power.

Claiming that Congress’s manifesto mentions re-introducing personal laws, he said, “Personal law means they (Congress) want to bring Muslim personal law. Will we allow the country to be run by Sharia? Will the resumption of Triple Talaq be allowed? Till the BJP is in power, we won’t allow personal law to return. This country will run according to the UCC in the spirit of its Constitution. We have already done it in Uttarakhand, and it will be done in the entire country. This is PM Modi’s guarantee,” Shah said.