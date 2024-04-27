Varsity students keen to vote, say it's only way to fight corruption, address government failures

KOLKATA: First-time voters from higher education campuses of the city expressed their resolve to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls on grounds that the real issues' confronting the student community and society at large would otherwise remain unaddressed.

They argue that turning their backs on the festival of democracy' would mean issues like stalemates in the functioning of universities, recruitment scams occupying centre-space, and basic needs of food, shelter, and livelihood would be relegated to the political backburner.

Ritushree, a first-time voter from Presidency University in central Kolkata, is determined to vote. She seeks a government free from religious exploitation and controversies surrounding educational institutions.

A student of philosophy, Ritushree feels that the fundamental needs of food, shelter, and clothing are getting neglected in the poll discourse of parties.Despite the disillusionment, she believes in the importance of voting.

"I believe my vote can bring about a change. I will reach the polling booth before the closing hours," she told PTI.

Another group of students, chatting away not far from where Ritushree interacted with this correspondent, also shared their concerns.

Third-year Arts faculty student Kaustav Dey said safeguarding the autonomy of educational institutions amidst perceived interference by state and central authorities was the need of the hour.

"Forget about bigger national and regional issues. If you look at the direction in which the education sector is moving, I feel we must do our bit by electing a representative who will bring about a change through which institutional autonomies are restored and student body elections are brought back to fight for the community's issues," Dey added.