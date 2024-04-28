1,000 Sikhs join BJP in Delhi, Nadda hails Modi’s unity initiatives

NEW DELHI : Over 1,000 influential personalities belonging to the Sikh community, including members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

Welcoming them at the party headquarters, Nadda said the party was honoured to welcome the community members. “The BJP is the only party through which we can advance the unity, integrity and security of the country”, Nadda said.

Highlighting a slew of initiatives taken by the Modi government to help the minority community, Nadda said that if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Modi. Nadda reiterated the party’s commitment towards Sikh community and said that the Sikhs have played a key role in the national building.

Nadda cited some government decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration for donations to the Golden Temple. He also cited the Central government’s action against the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

In an apparent reference to Congress, Nadda said while other parties have made promises and offered inducements to gain the support of the Sikh community, it was only Modi, who has worked for the welfare and development of the community.

“The BJP has always been honouring the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country. It is well known to all that the BJP has strongly and continuously promoted the unity, integrity and security of the nation with the Sikh community’s role in the nation building and country’s integrity and unity together”, he asserted.

Speaking at the event, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the community members were supporting PM Modi because on one side, there’s a horrifying 55-year-long period when Sikhs were labeled as terrorists and on the other side there is PM Modi’s governance where those responsible for the Sikh massacres were put in jail.

