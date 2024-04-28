After 75 Days, uncertainty remains over return of eighth Indian Navy veteran from Qatar

NEW DELHI: For the past two and a half months, the 85-year-old mother of Commander Purnendu Tiwari has been speaking to her son every day, asking him the same question: when will he return?

His response is always "soon."

However, there has been no update on when the senior-most and only naval veteran, who was expected to return from Doha, will finally be allowed to come home.

Commander Tiwari is facing a travel ban due to a pending issue, which has prevented him from returning to India, unlike his colleagues who returned on April 12th.

Ironically, he hasn't been questioned about the pending issue since then.

"It has been over 75 days since Commander Tiwari was held back, while the others have returned. The uncertainty surrounding his return is wreaking havoc on his octogenarian mother, who is in failing health, as well as on him," said a source familiar with the issue.

It is understood that Commander Tiwari's family and the returned navy veterans are hopeful that the travel ban will be lifted, allowing him to return to India. And even though Commander Tiwari has been permitted to live in his own apartment in Doha, it is not the same as returning home, say people close to him.

India hasn't officially confirmed when he will return, but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that there are certain requirements to fulfil, and he will return once those are completed.

It may be recalled that the release of the eight naval veterans has been viewed as one of the biggest diplomatic coups by India.

These eight were working for a company called Dhara Consultancies, owned by an Omani Emir.

They were picked up from their houses by Qatar's Ministry of Interior on August 30th, 2022, and detained until their release on February 12th, overruling a death penalty.