Cong has no mission, vision but confusion, division: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla after Arvinder's resignation

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the Congress party following the resignation of the Delhi Congress Committee President Arvinder Singh Lovely who has accused the Congress party of lacking mission and vision and "steeped in confusion, division, and contradictions."

"On the one hand, there is an alliance of mission and vision under the leadership of PM Modi that is constantly working for the country and on the other hand the alliance of INDI and Congress party especially has no mission vision, it is only steeped in confusion division and contradictions," said Poonawalla.

Earlier in the day, Lovely resigned from his post and said that the Congress decided to ally with the AAP in Delhi despite the latter levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress.

Poonawalla highlighted that the chaos within the Congress party is evident in Delhi, where party workers have been protesting against ticket distribution to individuals with no connection to the city. He cited the example of Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been controversial for his statements about the armed forces and alleged support for Naxalites.

"We have seen how this confusion and contradiction is constantly playing out, especially in Delhi. When workers of the congress party were on the streets there is to why tickets are given to people that have nothing to do with Delhi. For example, Kanhaiya Kumar who has abused the armed forces has said that Naxalites are martyrs who have hailed terrorists. Such kind of people were given the tickets so Congress workers were on the streets...," said Poonawalla.

Moreover, Poonawalla said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has significantly weakened the Congress party's presence in Delhi.

"The other point is also that the AAP had completely obliterated the existence of the Congress party in Delhi. They had said they would put Sonia Gandhi and Shilla Dixit in jail. The Congress party had complained about how the AAP is involved in the liquor scam but merely for political convenience they have come together but that doesn't mean the workers will come together or the voters will come together," said Poonawalla.