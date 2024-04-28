Jharkhand: PM Modi to hold poll rally in Palamu on May 4

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will blow the poll bugle in Jharkhand from Palamu on May 4.

PM Modi will seek votes for former Jharkhand Director General of Police and BJP candidate VD Ram who is contesting elections for the third consecutive time from Palamu Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket.

According to party sources, the Prime Minister will be addressing the rally at Chianki Airport in Palamu. Officials associated with the Prime Minister's security are likely to reach Palamu by Monday or Tuesday.

BJP's Palamu media in-charge Shivkumar Mishra also asserted that the Prime Minister's visit has been scheduled for May 4 and the party has started preparations for the Prime Minister's visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari and Mohan Yadav are also expected to hold public meetings at Garhwa in Palamu. Dates of which, however, are yet to be finalized.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address an election rally at Bhavnathpur, in Garhwa.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Palamu in the fourth phase and the election campaign will start from Tuesday.