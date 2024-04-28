Mamata government spreading anarchy in West Bengal: JP Nadda

Reacting to Mamatha's charges BJP national president JP Nadda escalated his war of words against the West Bengal CM on Sunday. In a video message, Nadda launched a fresh broadside against TMC accusing the state government in West Bengal of spreading anarchy through lawlessness.

"In a raid conducted at Sandeshkhali, the CBI has recovered 3 foreign revolvers, 1 police revolver, 1 foreign pistol and from this haul of arms, we can understand how Mamata Banerjee's government is spreading anarchy in West Bengal",Nadda said.

Nadda said that the people of state will give a befitting reply to it in this general elections for the Lok Sabha. "Mamata Banerjee government is ruining the state and public will give you( TMC) a befitting reply",he cautioned.

After the second phase of polling on Saturday, Nadda also predicted a massive victory of BJP in West Bengal in the general elections for the 18th LS. "We will win more 35 LS seats and rescue the state from anarchy with the support of people," said the BJP chief.