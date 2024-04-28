Narcotics valued Rs 600cr seized jointly by Coast Guard, NCB and Gujarat Police

NEW DELHI: Following precise intelligence input, the security agencies on Sunday carried out an overnight joint operation and apprehended a boat in Indian waters west of Porbandar, Gujarat, which was laden with narcotics valued at Rs 600 crore.

In a statement, the Indian Coast Guard said on Sunday that the anti-narcotics operation took place at sea "Approximately 86 kg of narcotics worth Rs 600 crore has been apprehended along with 14 crew members from the Pakistani boat."

"The operation was an epitome of inter-agency coordination wherein Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police and Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) collaborated seamlessly, which culminated in the successful operation," the ICG added

The operation by the ICG involved its ships and aircraft, which were deployed on concurrent missions to effect the operation. "ICG ship Rajratan, which had NCB and ATS officials embarked, positively identified the suspect boat."

The ship's specialist team embarked on the suspect boat and, after thorough checks, confirmed the presence of a sizable amount of narcotics. The Pakistani boat and its crew have been apprehended and have been brought to Porbandar for further investigations.

Later, a test was performed at the port using drug detection kits by the NCB, which tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine.

It was the third operation in the Sagarmanthan series that has been launched with the aim of interdicting ships carrying narcotics contraband.

The first operation under the Sagarmanthan series was carried out in February, which led to the highest offshore seizure of 3,300 kg of drugs. It was also a joint operation of the Indian Navy, NCB and Gujarat police.

Similarly, 62 kg of narcotics had been seized in Sagarmanthan-II in March.

The jointness of ICG and ATS, which has led to eleven such successful law enforcement operations in the last three years itself reaffirms the synergy for national objectives, ICG added.