5 of a family get a booth of their own in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: In Ladakh Union Territory, the election authorities have set up a polling station for five members of a family in a remote village of Washi in Leh district. Ladakh chief electoral officer (CEO) Yetindra M Maralkar said, “A polling station has been set up under a tent in the remote village of Washi in Nubra, around 170 kms from Leh, as part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure 100 per cent participation of people in the electoral process.”

Voting for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat will be held in the 5th phase on May 20 and it will be the first major electoral exercise in the cold desert region after scrapping of Articles 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.