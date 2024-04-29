Centre notifies eco zone of Rajasthan wildlife sanctuary

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification declaring extent and boundaries of Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone in Rajasthan, officials said.
Eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) is a buffer area around the core protected forest areas to minimise human-wildlife conflict, promote in-situ conservation of wildlife and reduce impact on fragile ecosystems.
The Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary (SWS) was notified as a wildlife sanctuary in 1983, but since then declaration of eco-sensitive zone was not finalised. In the past eight years, several efforts made to demarcate ESZ areas. In its draft notification, the ESZ encompassed an area of 348.60 sq km with an extent of 1.0 km (minimum) to 17.0 km (maximum) around the boundary of the core area of the wildlife sanctuary, which is 98.6 sq km.
The sanctuary is home to some endangered wild animals, such as leopard, Indian wolf, blackbuck, chinkara, large Bengal monitor lizard, pythons, peafowl and vulture.
The government has invited objections or suggestions on the draft proposals contained in the notification within 60 days since the publication of notification, officials said. In June 2022, the Supreme Court directed that every protected forest, national park and wildlife sanctuary across the country have a mandatory eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of a minimum one km starting from their demarcated boundaries.
“In the proposed ESZ, non-forestry activities, such as setting up of industries causing pollution, stone crushers, commercial mining, saw mills, and hydroelectric power projects, are not allowed,” said Anurag Bhatnagar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kota. “Some activities, such as construction of roads and setting up of power lines, need permissions from the MoEFCC,” he added.
After formal declaration of ESZ, the Rajasthan government needs to prepare a Zonal Master Plan within a period of two years from the date of publication of final notification in consultation with local people and different departments concerned.
Over a decade back, around1835 hactare forest land of Shergarh sanctuary was diverted for the construction of Parban major dam which triggered protests. Local people alleged that the dam was constructed on forest land and would submerge over dozens of villages.
