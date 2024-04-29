Centre notifies eco zone of Rajasthan wildlife sanctuary

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification declaring extent and boundaries of Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone in Rajasthan, officials said.

Eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) is a buffer area around the core protected forest areas to minimise human-wildlife conflict, promote in-situ conservation of wildlife and reduce impact on fragile ecosystems.

The Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary (SWS) was notified as a wildlife sanctuary in 1983, but since then declaration of eco-sensitive zone was not finalised. In the past eight years, several efforts made to demarcate ESZ areas. In its draft notification, the ESZ encompassed an area of 348.60 sq km with an extent of 1.0 km (minimum) to 17.0 km (maximum) around the boundary of the core area of the wildlife sanctuary, which is 98.6 sq km.