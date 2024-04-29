Centre to deploy CISF cover at ED offices amid growing security concerns

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the recent attacks on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and also based on a recent threat assessment report issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to permanently deploy personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the ED's offices across the country to provide security cover, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that initial deployment of personnel of the paramilitary force would focus on select cities, including Mumbai, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Raipur and Kochi.

A senior MHA official said, “High-level deliberations are going on in the Ministry to extend the CISF cover to ED offices in other states, reflecting a comprehensive approach to enhance security measures in and around the agency’s premises.”

The agency maintains a robust pan-India presence, operating from 21 zonal and 18 sub-zonal offices spanning 40 cities across five regions - west, east, central, south and north. The headquarters located on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi already has CISF protection.

Officials said the urgency to step up security arrangements at ED offices was felt following the incident on January 5 this year when a mob attacked a team of ED officers from the Kolkata unit in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. Three officers were injured in the attack.

This incident served as a stark reminder of the risks faced by officials of the enforcement agency in carrying out their duties.