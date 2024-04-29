Food safety body to test spices, fruits after some Indian brands banned in Hong Kong, Singapore

NEW DELHI: After Hong Kong and Singapore banned some Indian brands of spices, India’s food regulator on Monday said it would test spices and culinary herbs along with four other types of food products including fruits and vegetables.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that over 25 percent of the samples tested last year did not meet regulatory standards.

Over 1,77,511 samples were collected in 2022-23, of which 44,626 or 25.14 percent were found to be non-conforming, it said.

“Surveillance is planned in 2024-25 for fruit and vegetables, salmonella in fish products, spice, and culinary herbs, fortified rice and milk and milk products,” it said in a statement issued for the first time after Hong Kong and Singapore banned three spice products of MDH and one of Everest following the detection of ethylene oxide. This cancer-causing agent raises the risk of breast cancer and lymphoma.

