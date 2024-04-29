Jharkhand’s list of star campaigners creates stir

RANCHI: Name of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren figuring prominently in the list of star campaigners for the Jharkhand Lok Sabha elections has triggered a row among political circles.

On Saturday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) named 40 star campaigners which also include Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, party president Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Hitting out at the party, the BJP said that the JMM is still not able to accept Champai Soren as the Chief Minister and is trying to keep Hemant Soren at the centre-stage by projecting him as invincible to the party. “Hemant Soren’s name appearing among the other star campaigners clearly indicates that Champai Soren is the Chief Minister just for name sake and the party is still not able to accept him as Chief Minister,” said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.