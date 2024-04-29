Madhepura: Old tactics, new players in Yadav land

NEW DELHI: Going to polls in the third phase on May 7, Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, popularly known as Bihar’s “Yadav land”, reflects a picture of poverty across its hinterland.

Since it was created as a constituency from Saharsa in 1967, it has been electing MPs from the Yadav community, who constitutes 25% of its population. This time incumbent JD(U) MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav is facing contest from RJD’s professor Chandradeep.

Half-naked children are seen sheltering themselves from the skin-burning sun under roadside trees laden with mangoes and rural women helping their male counterparts in harvesting wheat crop. Unmindful of whose vehicle passes by, farmers are carrying bundles of wheat to nearby threshing grounds.