Modi versus three Ms in Maha battle-III

MUMBAI: A high-pitched battle is likely in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra where 12 constituencies will vote on May 7. From the BJP side, PM Narendra Modi is due to address nine rallies, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to bank on three Ms – Marathas, Mahars (Dalits) and Muslims, besides local factors.

The 12 seats are Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale. In overall 48 seats, the BJP aspires to repeat its 2014 and 2019 tallies — 42 seats — while the MVA has set a target of 30 seats.

For Ajit Pawar, the contest in three constituencies – Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv – is important for his political future. “These three seats will be key to decide whether voters are with Ajit or not. In the Pawar family bastion of Baramati, Ajit’s wife Sunetra is locked in a fierce battle against Supriya Sule, the three-term Member of Parliament (MP) and daughter of NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

In Raigad, the former stronghold of Peasants Workers Party (PWP), NCP’s state president Sunil Tatkare has locked horns with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anant Geete. In the last general elections, Tatkare had won the seat by a close margin of 30,000 votes in 2019 even as his and the rival’s party have witnessed a split.