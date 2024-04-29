Nadda slams Mamata, says TMC govt fomenting anarchy in state

NEW DELHI: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assailed the Modi government over the CBI raids in Sandeshkhali, BJP leader JP Nadda on Sunday hit back at her, accusing the West Bengal government of abetting “anarchy” through lawlessness.

Following the seizure of arms and ammunition during raids by CBI on Friday in Sandeshkhali, a war of words had broken out between the TMC and BJP.

Flaying the Modi government, the TMC chief on Saturday alleged that the central agency was conducting the raids without informing the local police. She accused the Modi government of using the Central law enforcement agencies as a tool to intimidate the Opposition.