Nadda slams Mamata, says TMC govt fomenting anarchy in state

NEW DELHI: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assailed the Modi government over the CBI raids in Sandeshkhali, BJP leader JP Nadda on Sunday hit back at her, accusing the West Bengal government of abetting “anarchy” through lawlessness.
Following the seizure of arms and ammunition during raids by CBI on Friday in Sandeshkhali, a war of words had broken out between the TMC and BJP.
Flaying the Modi government, the TMC chief on Saturday alleged that the central agency was conducting the raids without informing the local police. She accused the Modi government of using the Central law enforcement agencies as a tool to intimidate the Opposition.
In a retort, Nadda asked if the Chief Minister wanted to win the Lok Sabha elections by scaring and threatening people. He said that CBI, in raids, recovered a massive haul of arms, revealing how the Mamata Banerjee government is spreading anarchy in the state.
He said that the people will give a befitting reply to the TMC in the Lok Sabha polls.
After the second phase of polling, Nadda predicted a massive victory for BJP in West Bengal. “We will win more than 35 out of 42 LS seats for sure,“ he claimed. In a statement, Nadda said that his party and the entire country stand with women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by former Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates in the recent past.
He said that by fielding a Sandeshkhali victim as one of its candidates, the BJP has strongly affirmed its support for women’s empowerment.
Hitting at the Mamata government, Nadda asked, “Will Mamata Banerjee win the polls by scaring and threatening people? It is a grave mistake if she thinks she can win elections by this. The people will teach her a lesson”.
On Saturday, Banerjee had expressed doubt regarding the raids and the recovered items, saying that they “might have been brought by officials of the central agency”.
Predicting victory
