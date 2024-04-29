Navy rescues Panama-flagged ship with 22 Indians from Houthi rebels

NEW DELHI: A swift response by the Indian Navy on a distress call raised by a Panama-flagged ship Merchant Vessel (MV) Andromeda Star helped in safeguarding and securing its crew which were mostly Indians.

The Indian Navy (IN) on Sunday said, “A mission deployed Indian Naval Destroyer INS Kochi responded to the maritime security incident involving attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star PM 26 April. The vessel is continuing its scheduled journey to the next port.”

This was the latest incident in the series of the drone and missile strikes and hijackings which escalated since November 2023.

“The MV was intercepted by the IN ship and an aerial recce by helicopter was undertaken to assess the situation. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was deployed onboard MV for residual risk assessment,” the Navy added.

“A total of 30 crew (including 22 Indian nationals) are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next Port,” it stated.