Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday morning, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan told PTI.

The exchange of fire took place between Naxalites and the DRG team in the forest, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.