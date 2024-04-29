Nation

Nomination process for last phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.
A voter poses for photos at a polling booth on the day of voting for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khowai district, Tripura.PTI
NEW DELHI: The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi, will go to polls commenced on Monday.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

According to the notification, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.

May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

So far, two phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

