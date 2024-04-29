PM taking inspiration from Nazi leader Goebbels while speaking about Congress Nyay Patra: Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about the party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."