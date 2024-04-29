Power Games | Hooda fells three families in one stroke

Dynasty Talk

Hooda fells three families in one stroke

There was a time when Haryana was known as the land of three Lals — Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal. All three headed the state government at different times. Devi Lal went on to become deputy Prime Minister during V P Singh’s Prime Ministership. Then came two other political families — Hoodas and the Singhs (led by Birender Singh, who is a maternal grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram). While the patriarchs of the three Lal families have long gone, their scions have been locked in a struggle that has lasted several decades.

The rise of the Hooda family is threatening the survival of Lal descendents as well as the family of Birender Singh. In the current elections, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has succeeded in ensuring that Lok Sabha tickets are denied to the three prominent families despite their best efforts to win the nomination. He got the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh ticket for his loyalist Dan Singh by ousting Shruti Chowdhary, who is the daughter of Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law Kiran Chowdhary.