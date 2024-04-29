Rajkot reverse swing to unite the Patidars

The Rajput discontentment cannot be brushed away easily as they have an estimated 1.5 lakh votes out of about 20 lakh voters in the constituency. The constituency is dominated by Patidars whose vote share is 25%.

While Rupala belongs to the Kadva sub caste of the Patidars, his Congress opponent Paresh Dhanani is a Leuva Patidar, another Patidar sub caste. Rajkot has 1.91 lakh Kadva voters as compared to 3.50 lakh Leuva Patidars.

Dhanani is a former leader of opposition in the Gujarat assembly. If he can draw even 50% of the Leuva Patidars to his side, he can make the going difficult for Rupala who is already facing Rajput unrest.

After failing to mollify the Rajputs, BJP leader and former chief minister Vijay Rupani told the media, "If a few persons are unhappy and don't vote for the party candidate, it will not make much difference. Rupala will win the election by a big margin."