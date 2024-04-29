Rise & fall of small parties

NEW DELHI: The first general election held in independent India in 1951-52 witnessed participation of 14 national parties and 39 others, including state-level outfits.

A couple of the newly formed parties — mainly Congress offshoots — had a promising start. However, some vanished from the political landscape in the later years but some re-emerged stronger after mergers.

According to the ‘Leap of Faith’; Journey of Indian Elections, a publication of Election Commission of India (ECI), in February 1953, only four parties — Indian National Congress (INC), Praja Socialist Party (PSP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and All India Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) were permitted to retain the national party status.

The Congress led by Jawaharlal Nehru made a sweeping victory in the first electoral festival of democracy as the party claimed 364 Lok Sabha seats. One of the other outfits, which were granted nation party status — Socialist Party, led by Jayaprakash Narayan, Acharya Narendra Dev and Rambriksh Benipuri — could bag only 12 seats in the first general election despite Narayan’s personal popularity.