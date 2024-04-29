SP has conceded defeat even before contest, says Yogi

LUCKNOW: Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the state’s main opposition party had “conceded defeat” even before preparing for the contest.
“The frequent changes in candidates by the Samajwadi Party indicate that the party has accepted defeat even before the elections are over,” he stated.
While addressing a rally in support of Dharmendra Kashyap, who is contesting the Aonla Lok Sabha seat in Bareilly, Adityanath accused the SP, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, of being “responsible for creating identity crises and security crises” in the country during their back-to-back regimes.
He alleged that previous regimes in the UP hampered the country’s development, allowed starvation deaths and adopted an appeasement policy, which resulted in communal flare-ups and the loss of scores of innocent lives. He claimed rampant corruption plagued the state administration before 2014, saying unemployed youth were “forced to migrate” in search of work.
Holding a rally in Etah, Adityanath alleged that the hidden agenda of Congress, SP and BSP is to tamper with the reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward class and impose an “inheritance tax” on people’s property after surveying it. Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Prof SP Singh Baghel from the Agra Lok Sabha seat, the CM stated that the enthronement of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is a moment to reckon with till eternity. He also held rallies in Badaun for Durvijay Singh Shakya and in Jalalabad, Agra, for Prof SP Singh Baghel.