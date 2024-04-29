SP has conceded defeat even before contest, says Yogi

LUCKNOW: Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the state’s main opposition party had “conceded defeat” even before preparing for the contest.

“The frequent changes in candidates by the Samajwadi Party indicate that the party has accepted defeat even before the elections are over,” he stated.

While addressing a rally in support of Dharmendra Kashyap, who is contesting the Aonla Lok Sabha seat in Bareilly, Adityanath accused the SP, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, of being “responsible for creating identity crises and security crises” in the country during their back-to-back regimes.