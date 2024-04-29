This party wants to be voice of 'mard' in LS polls

LUCKNOW: Unlike other political parties, winning or losing elections does not matter to the Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal (MARD), which has jumped into the electoral battle to be the voice of the 'mard' and to defend men's honour.

MARD has lost deposits on all seats it has contested so far since it was formed in 2018 but its leaders say they are undeterred by election losses.

The party has released its 'MANifesto' for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls with the slogan "Beton ke samman me, 'mard' utre maidan me" (In honour of sons, men have stepped onto the battleground).

The party has so far announced candidates for three seats - Lucknow, Ranchi and Gorakhpur.

The MARD party has previously contested in seven different elections - Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi and Lucknow in 2019, bypoll in Bangarmau assembly seat in 2020, assembly polls in Bareilly, Lucknow North, Bakshi Ka Talab (Lucknow) and Chauri Chaura seats in 2022.

"We have jumped into the fray in honour of men, to raise the voice for those who are harassed and exploited in the name of women's security. Winning and losing does not matter to us," MARD party national general secretary Ashutosh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

When asked about the fate of his party candidates contesting polls this time, he candidly accepts, "This time too, they can lose their deposits."

"We don't have a lot of resources and we also do not take donations. Our candidates contest at their own expense. The benefit of contesting the polls is that now more parties are coming to raise the issues of men," Pandey said.