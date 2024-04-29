Uttarakhand: Forest fires partially put out, choppers withdrawn

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand forest department in coordination with various departments on Sunday managed to partially control the intense fire engulfing the forests of the Nanda range near Nainital to a significant extent. The forest department has resorted to employing traditional fire-fighting techniques to combat the blaze, officials said.

Considering the limited efficacy of the ‘Bambi bucket’ water dispersal technique employed by the Air Force’s MI-17 chopper, the administration opted to resort to manual fire control measures. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed by the state government to combat the wildfires at multiple locations.

“A contingent of 41 NDRF personnel was swiftly dispatched to Nainital on Sunday to provide support to the forest officials in containing the wildfires in the region,” sub-divisional magistrate Pramod Kumar told this newspaper.

Nishant Verma, additional principal chief conservator of forests and state nodal officer for forest fire, said, “The forest fire situation in the state is largely under control, and there is no need to panic.”