Uttarakhand govt cancels licence of 14 Patanjali products, criminal complaint filed against Ramdev, Balkrishna

NEW DELHI: The Uttarakhand government, in an affidavit, told the Supreme Court that it has granted permission to file a complaint against Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for repeated violations of the drug advertisements law and suspended manufacturing licences for 14 of their products.

In the affidavit, the Uttarakhand government submitted that its State Licencing Authority has issued a public notice intimating that publication of advertisements contrary to the law would entail strict disciplinary and legal action, including a fine, imprisonment, or both.

The affidavit filed by the State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, stated that it has granted permission on April 12 to the Drug Inspector, Haridwar for filing a complaint against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

"The SLA issued an order, dated April 15, 2024, to Divya Pharmacy and Respondent No. 5-Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., stating therein that the manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products, namely 'Swasari Gold', 'Swasari Vati, Bronchom', 'Swasari Pravahi', 'Swasari Avaleh', 'MuktaVati Extra Power', 'Lipidom', 'Bp Grit', 'Madhugrit', 'MadhunashiniVati Extra Power', 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and ‘Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop’, are suspended with immediate effect under Rule 159(1) of The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945," it said.

"The District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar, filed a criminal complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haridwar, against Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited under Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954," the affidavit added.

The SLA said that it will continue to take all due and further steps against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, as per the procedure prescribed by law and the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In an order passed on April 10, the apex court had ordered the then Joint Director of the State Licencing Authority and all the officers holding the post of District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar, from 2018 until date to file their respective affidavits explaining the inaction on their part.

The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

The ayurvedic company had earlier made an undertaking before the Supreme Court saying that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of the law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.