Uttarakhand police arrests 3 people, including two college students, involved in drug supply chain

DEHRADUN: In a major breakthrough, Uttarakhand police on Sunday arrested three people associated with an inter-state criminal syndicate named 'Cobra Gang'. Those arrested also include college students who were actively involved in supplying narcotics to students within educational institutions and at social gatherings.

The Premnagar police in Dehradun city made a seizure of 2058 blots of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and 6 grams of heroin from the trio. The estimated international market value of the confiscated drugs is approximately Rs 2.05 crore.

Acting on intelligence regarding the distribution of LSD by members of the Cobra Gang in Dehradun, the Premnagar police initiated a targeted search operation which resulted in the arrest of three suspects. The individuals were identified as Rajat Bhatia and Shivam Arora, hailing from Saharanpur, and Krish Giroti from Dehradun.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told TNIE, "The suspects initially met at a social gathering and quickly developed a close friendship. Subsequently, they established connections with the Cobra Gang and began trafficking LSD and heroin to college students and various educational institutions' social events in Dehradun."

SSP Ajay Singh said, "Ongoing investigation has revealed that accused Rajat Bhatia procures illegal substances through courier services from a Bengaluru-based dealer. Rajat Bhatia transfers these drugs to Krish Giroti and Shivam Arora, who are college students, with the intention of distributing them among students enrolled in various educational institutions.

Police sources revealed that the ongoing investigation has uncovered Rajat Bhatia's involvement in the distribution of illicit substances, including LSD and heroin, at social gatherings and parties. A case has been registered against Rajat Bhatia, Krish Giroti, and Shivam Arora under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Premnagar police station.